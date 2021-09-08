NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Warby Parker’s Shortsighted Sop to the Progressive Mob

By
Glasses are seen inside of a Warby Parker store in Brooklyn, New York, June 24, 2021. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
When companies join the culture wars, they shouldn't be surprised if the blowback hits their bottom lines.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W arby Parker has decided to enter the culture war.

Warby Parker is going to lose.

Warby Parker, like many similar businesses, farms out part of its digital advertising to third-party firms that place ads on a variety of media platforms, usually driven by user data. One of Warby Parker’s ads cropped up on the Daily Wire, a conservative site founded by Ben Shapiro, and the usual progressive rage monkeys on Twitter did their usual cretinous thing, threatening to boycott the eyewear company.

Warby Parker, which already engages in a great deal of marketing by means of social-justice gilding, did its best impression of

