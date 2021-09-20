We Will Regret Masking Kids

Children face little risk of catching or transmitting COVID, and data suggest that cloth masks are ineffective at best.

New York governor Kathy Hochul has issued a new mask mandate covering just about every child over two years of age at almost every sort of institutional activity that two-year-old children can participate in.

If my kid coughs on you, you’ll live. I promise. I know because I try to avoid masking them whenever I can. And you would know them by the trail of the living behind them.

Almost every decision I’ve made about my children in the past six months has involved avoiding masking requirements. We wanted to reunite our children with their granddad in Ireland. He could not fly …