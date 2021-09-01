Why America Should Back the Taliban’s Enemies in Panjshir

Representative Mike Waltz describes his efforts to back anti-Taliban resistance fighters, in the absence of White House leadership.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he completion of Washington’s pullout from Afghanistan leaves President Biden’s team with two very challenging tasks going forward: evacuating those Americans and Afghan allies still left in the country and continuing to degrade the ability of al-Qaeda and ISIS-K to carry out attacks internationally.

Biden officials seem to have credulously cast their lot with what they hope to be a newly reformed Taliban. Yet they could find some natural allies in Panjshir Valley, just 50 miles north of Kabul, who would help — if only the administration were not loath to support them.

Representative Michael Waltz is working to change that mindset …