Why Canadian Conservatives Lost the Election

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called a snap election for this past Monday, the Conservative opposition had the chance to present a real contrast to his “woke” Liberal government. Instead, Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole ran a muddled campaign that resulted in the Conservatives doing worse than in their 2019 showing. The Liberals will form a minority government, with 158 seats in Parliament, while Conservatives will have 119 and other parties will have 61.

