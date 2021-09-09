Why Isn’t the Attack on Larry Elder the Biggest Story in America?

A white woman in a gorilla mask threw an egg at a black man seeking to become the first non-white governor of our largest state, and the media shrug.

Do a search for "Larry Elder" and gorilla on the CNN website and nothing comes up. Washington Post? Zilch. Nothing comes up on the New York Times site either, although if you make it to the 15th paragraph of a story entitled "The Vice President pushed back against the effort to recall Newsom in the Bay Area," you will find a bland passing reference to Wednesday's disgusting incident. According to our nation's media leaders, it's not a story that a white person wearing a gorilla mask attacked Larry Elder, a black man seeking to become the first non-white governor of California, …