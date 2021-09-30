NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ince disaffected white voters in Middle America first flocked to the person of Donald Trump on the 2016 campaign trail, an entire cottage industry of think-pieces, op-eds, and explainers has sought to “debunk” the popular conception of the MAGA-hat voter base as a dispossessed or marginalized demographic. The argument goes something like this: Trump’s “working-class-fueled victory that many journalists imagined” is a myth — actually, “many Trump voters” live in “reasonably good” economic circumstances. His electorate was “driven by fear of losing status, not economic anxiety” — in fact, “it wasn’t the economy, but racism and xenophobia that explained Trump’s …
Why Progressives Won’t Admit They Hold the Reins of Power
Casting themselves as outsiders allows them to ‘punch up’ at Middle American Trump voters.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
After Altercation at Restaurant, Black Lives Matter Claims NYC Vaccine Mandate Is Being Weaponized
‘Black people are not going to stand by, or you will see another uprising,’ BLM NYC co-founder says at Monday protest.
Border Patrol Outraged by Biden's Scapegoating: 'He Just Started a War'
'I see the administration wants to fry our agents, he just started a war with Border Patrol,' said one agent.
Why Aren’t Americans Protesting in the Streets?
No one seems to care that Democrats are walking us into a fiscal catastrophe.
Justice Kavanaugh Refuses to Buckle
He had to have known that voting as he did in the Texas case would bring him bad press.
The Real Story in Durham’s Indictment of Democratic Lawyer Michael Sussmann
The special counsel’s final report on the Clinton campaign’s manufacturing of the Trump–Russia collusion narrative will be very interesting reading.
Senator Sinema to Nancy Pelosi: Break Your Word on Infrastructure, and I'm Out
Sinema reportedly has told Joe Biden that she’s aware of the game being played by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
The Latest
The Tunnel And the Truck
When a question has no acceptable answer it may be abandoned. Or one might search for a more useful question.
Dante’s World
Reading Dante Alighieri in our present age.
T. C. Boyle’s New Novel Is a Tragic-Absurd Assault on ‘Humanity’
A review of Talk to Me: A Novel, by T. C. Boyle.
Education Reform after The Pandemic
Lessons learned, debates to have.
The Guilford Five
Parents in Connecticut, as elsewhere, are fighting school boards over race ideology.
How to Rein in Critical Race Theory
Properly crafted legislation can empower parents.