Why Trump Didn’t Have a Haitian-Migrant Crisis

Constant vigilance and cooperation with Mexico made the difference.

Alejandro Mayorkas likes to say that our border isn't open.

This line rang particularly hollow on Monday when he said it in close proximity to a migrant camp where people were coming and going freely across the Rio Grande and had to take tickets to wait to get formally apprehended by U.S. authorities.

It’s one thing to say the border isn’t open, it’s another to implement the policies and do the work to keep it under control.

The Biden team tells the story that it is constantly undone by circumstances at the border — “seasonality” creating a surge last spring, climate change hurting …