NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e were officials in the Department of Justice two decades ago when al-Qaeda attacked us, destroying the World Trade Center in New York and one-fifth of the Pentagon and killing nearly 3,000 civilians, including all those on board four hijacked airliners. We advised President George W. Bush’s administration as it launched its lightning attack to rout the Taliban from power in Afghanistan, where it had provided safe haven to Osama bin Laden and his terrorist gang. We are aghast at the Biden administration’s disastrous flight from Afghanistan almost two decades to the day since the 9/11 attacks.
Why We Failed in Afghanistan
Following the ignominious end to a 20-year effort, American foreign-policy elites must reassess their ambitions and assumptions.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
The Biden Illusion Crumbles to Dust
President Joe Biden addressed the nation and confirmed all of the worst suspicions of his critics.
Newsom’s Recall Problem Is with Hispanic Voters
Two new polls show Hispanic voters, who heavily supported him in 2018, now favoring his ouster.
The Biden Blowout Is Just Beginning
These days, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus.
The Imminent, Inevitable Taliban Victory
Twenty years, and we are still where we were on September 10, 2001.
A Misleading Narrative about the Unvaccinated
You don’t have to look far on social media to find people contending that the remaining unvaccinated are overwhelmingly Republicans.
Democrats Finally Get Comfortable Saying Obama Is a Jerk
Democrats finally feel safe saying out loud that Barack Obama can be a narcissistic, self-absorbed, tone-deaf jerk.
The Latest
The Crumbling Justification for Vaccine Passports
New findings are weakening the rationale for segregating people based on their vaccination status.
HHS Denies Conscience Freedom for Physicians
What can you do when the president brazenly admits that he is trampling on constitutionally protected freedoms?
A Blatant, Corrupt Power Grab by Rhode Island’s Governor
After it looked like the legislature was finally about to reclaim its authority, Governor McKee plunged the state back into unilateral rule.
The Pandemic’s Web of ‘Temporary’ Government Programs
Why mask mandates, super-charged unemployment benefits, and the like have stuck around.
Politics Is Conspicuous Consumption
The elites and the plebs are right about one another.
Afghanistan: A Poster Child for Foreign-Aid Failure
How U.S. aid dollars fueled corruption in Afghanistan.