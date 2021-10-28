A European Welfare State Requires a European Tax Regime

We'll know Democrats are serious about building one when they admit as much.

Is it time for a 50 percent tax increase on the American middle class? What say you, Senator Warren?

You’ll know that American progressives are serious about adopting European-style social-welfare policies when they start talking about adopting European levels of taxation on the middle classes instead of pretending that Jeff Bezos and cigarette smokers can pay for the Danish welfare maximalism they fantasize about.

Until then, it’s pretty much all piffle.

The current tax posture of our progressive friends is partly irresponsible, partly ignorant, and partly dishonest. If you compare Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (whose ignorance and arrogance are mutually reinforcing) with Elizabeth Warren (deeply …