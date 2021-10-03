A Small Blow to the Defamation Peddlers

The families of the Sandy Hook victims have won their lawsuit against Alex Jones. But the culture that permits people like him to thrive remains.

A Texas court has ruled that conspiracy entrepreneur Alex Jones is liable for damages in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the families of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, which Jones has alleged was a staged, "false flag" propaganda operation carried out by "crisis actors."

This is bad news for kindred figures such as Julie Kelly, one of the habitually dishonest contributors to the habitually dishonest American Greatness, who has similarly claimed that D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, one of the officers assaulted during the Capitol riot, is a “crisis actor.” It is, indeed, very bad news …