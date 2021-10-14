NR PLUS Art

Alexander Kaletski, Soviet Movie Star Turned Artist, Leads the Way in Great Gallery Shows

By
Alexander Kaletski (Photo courtesy Anna Zorina Gallery)
New York’s dealers are showing better art than most museums.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I was in New York last week mostly for gallery visits and an interview for a book I’m writing on the dealer Allan Stone. Allan (1932–2006) was a dealer extraordinaire who discovered Wayne Thiebaud, Richard Estes, John Chamberlain, and many other struggling, striving young artists. He also represented Willem de Kooning and Joseph Cornell. His impact as a tastemaker was big, too, since he worked with so many collectors.

Allan was a visionary and a connoisseur with an eye for quality and innovation like no other. Art dealers are the unrecognized drivers of the art world. They stand with art

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Latest