Alexander Kaletski, Soviet Movie Star Turned Artist, Leads the Way in Great Gallery Shows

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I was in New York last week mostly for gallery visits and an interview for a book I’m writing on the dealer Allan Stone. Allan (1932–2006) was a dealer extraordinaire who discovered Wayne Thiebaud, Richard Estes, John Chamberlain, and many other struggling, striving young artists. He also represented Willem de Kooning and Joseph Cornell. His impact as a tastemaker was big, too, since he worked with so many collectors.
Allan was a visionary and a connoisseur with an eye for quality and innovation like no other. Art dealers are the unrecognized drivers of the art world. They stand with art …
Something to Consider
If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.