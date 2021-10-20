Americans Want Everything Right Now

We are buying stuff in part because we haven’t dared to meet each other in real life. It’s time to get out there.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ell, it happened to me. I went searching for a toy that I thought I would get my son for Christmas, and the website that sold it put the ominously unspecific “Shipping in December” tag underneath the purchase button. Of course I did what any red-blooded American dad would do and ordered more ammunition (finally back in stock!) to prepare for the supply-chain apocalypse this holiday season. You’ll have this Godzilla figurine when you pry it from my cold dead hands.

The funniest thing about the supply-chain crisis is that it is not, as it has been billed, an “everything shortage.” …