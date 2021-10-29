An Embarrassment for Biden

Failure to pass the spending bills is still very much an option.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S peaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told her members on Thursday, “Don’t embarrass” the president by voting down the bipartisan infrastructure bill. “Do it to save the president humiliation” isn’t the most stirring call in politics, I have to admit.

There were even stranger interpretations of the political moment on offer.

Rep. Connolly recapping Biden remarks today: "Translation: I'm going to Rome. I want to get off that plane, and disprove Putin and Xi, who say democracies can't get anything done. I'd like to have something at hand to disprove that. Translation, pass the infrastructure bill." — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 28, 2021

So the idea is to pass the infrastructure bill, to secure the framework to enable the passage of universal pre-K, so that Joe Biden can show up in Scotland and puff his chest out to Chairman Xi in the full knowledge that America can also institute the centralized education of the …