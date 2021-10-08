Biden Admits to Supreme Court: The ‘Forever War’ Is Not Over, After All

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T o the extent President Biden’s pull-out from Afghanistan was not criminally negligent, it was pervasively mendacious.
There was the president’s lamebrained targeting of September 11 as the withdrawal deadline — a strategic and propaganda boon for the Taliban. There was the stunningly backward plan to draw down forces before evacuating civilians and diplomats, which led to the mind-blowing Bagram bug-out. Thus the domino effect of U.S. mistakes: our inability to evacuate from a fortified, well-equipped airport, instead shifting operations to the impractical Kabul airport; our removal of the technical support (especially air support) that the Afghan forces needed; the Taliban rout …