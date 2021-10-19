Biden in Wonderland

No matter how strenuously it insists that down is up and up is down, the White House can’t pretend away the spiraling crises before our eyes.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I f I had a world of my own,” said Alice, “everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrariwise, what it is, it wouldn’t be, and what it wouldn’t be, it would. You see?”

Rumor has it that Alice is preparing to apply for a job in the White House press office.

And not a moment too soon, either, for, having offered himself up as the savior of the American way, President Biden now finds himself in something of a pickle. The jobs reports are lackluster. The border is a mess. Gas …