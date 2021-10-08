Biden’s Reckless Afghan Resettlement Strategy

The White House has done little to vet the 40,000 Afghan refugees, most of whom did not work with the U.S. military, it has so far brought to American soil.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t first glance, last week’s bipartisan passage of H.R. 5305 was not particularly unusual. The bill’s stated purpose was bureaucratic in nature: to extend the funding of the federal government after the end of the fiscal year on September 30. It’s the kind of stopgap funding measure that Congress has long preferred over traditional appropriations bills. But H.R. 5305, with the support of 49 Republicans — 34 in the House, 15 in the Senate — enacted more than just the usual funding-extension resolutions for existing government programs. The legislation also included provisions pertaining to the resettlement of more than 95,000 …