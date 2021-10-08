NR PLUS Education

Bill de Blasio’s Outrageous Final Move

By
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives remarks to the media in New York City, August 3, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
The outgoing mayor plans to scrap the only part of the city’s schools that works: the gifted-and-talented system.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f Bill de Blasio had a plan to cut back trash delivery in New York City to once a month, he’d call it “Operation Sparkling Streets,” and if he had a plan to let every criminal out of jail he’d call it “Operation Public Safety.” Guess what he’s calling his idea to dumb down the one corner of the city-run school system that works fairly well? “Brilliant.”

Today, de Blasio announced he is implementing a phaseout of the test-based gifted-and-talented programs for city-run public schools. De Blasio is notoriously late for everything, but even for him this is an extraordinarily chaotic

