Bill de Blasio’s Outrageous Final Move

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f Bill de Blasio had a plan to cut back trash delivery in New York City to once a month, he’d call it “Operation Sparkling Streets,” and if he had a plan to let every criminal out of jail he’d call it “Operation Public Safety.” Guess what he’s calling his idea to dumb down the one corner of the city-run school system that works fairly well? “Brilliant.”
Today, de Blasio announced he is implementing a phaseout of the test-based gifted-and-talented programs for city-run public schools. De Blasio is notoriously late for everything, but even for him this is an extraordinarily chaotic …
Something to Consider
