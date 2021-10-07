Bogus Hypocrisy Charges Shouldn’t Silence Critics of Overspending

Democratic spending proposals are unlike anything Republicans have done.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen conservatives criticize Democrats for spending too much taxpayer money, we’re typically greeted with an immediate response of whataboutism from the Democrats’ pundit class: If you guys are so fiscally responsible, why didn’t you say more when this or that Republican president cut taxes without cutting spending, or spent money on defense, or signed bloated budget bills? There are several problems with this line of argument.

First, of course, a lot of us have written things critical of various Republican actions or failures to act. Different people have different perspectives, but most of us who criticize too much domestic spending by Democrats …