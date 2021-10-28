Build Back Better Framework: The Bad and the Ugly

Even the scaled down bill still represents a reckless expansion of the welfare state, and some of it may end up permanent.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F rom a conservative standpoint, nothing good was ever going to come out of a massive reconciliation bill passed by President Biden and congressional Democrats. All along, the only question was how bad the final legislation was going to be. On Thursday morning, as part of the latest push to get something across the finish line, the White House unveiled a revised framework, with $1.75 trillion in new spending (plus an additional $100 billion if they can squeeze in immigration), which they seek to offset mostly by tax hikes.

One general way to think about the current Democratic proposal from a limited-government

…