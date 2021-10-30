NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Puts Kids in Charge of Lawmaking

By
A shopper loaded down with toys at the K-Mart store in Burbank, Calif., in 2008. (Fred Prouser/Reuters)
And we can’t help but wonder where this will lead.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T housands of years ago, men and women discovered that they had certain differences, some of them extremely obvious, especially if we consider that they walked about the land naked. They also had different tastes. The cavemen liked to play by hitting things, carrying huge rocks, and hunting mammoths. Cavewomen indulged in other types of entertainment, which included making decorative pendants from the teeth of animals previously killed by their mates. Since then, mostly, girls have changed a lot. Men, not so much: We still like to hit balls and lift heavy things, and we hate paying taxes, which is like

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Latest