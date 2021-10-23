NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas, an American Justice

By
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Capitol Hill in 2008. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
On the uniquely American story and jurisprudence of Justice Thomas

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I first met Justice Clarence Thomas in June 1992, at the end of his first year on the Supreme Court. He was interviewing me, a 25-year-old fresh out of law school, for a clerkship job. He found me to have strong opinions and little experience. Revealing an early wisdom, he hired someone else. Displaying his generosity, he changed his mind a year later.

The interview remains indelible in my memory, as meetings with Justice Thomas probably do for most everyone. I was expecting a grilling about interpretive theories, the importance (or not) of past decisions, or his early opinions and speeches

John Yoo is the Emanuel S. Heller Professor of Law at the University of California at Berkeley, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

