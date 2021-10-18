Colorado the Next Zero-Income Tax State?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen an interviewer recently asked Colorado’s Democratic governor Jared Polis what the state’s income-tax rate should be, he answered without hesitation: “It should be zero.”
For many Coloradans, this came as no surprise: The effort to chisel away at the income tax has already gained steam in the state. Last year, voters reduced the tax with Proposition 116 — a ballot initiative that brought the rate from 4.63 percent to 4.55 percent. The Denver-based Independence Institute, where I work, led last year’s rate-reduction campaign, through its issue committee, and plans to advocate another tax cut next year. Yet, for reasons discussed …
