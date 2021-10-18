Colorado the Next Zero-Income Tax State?

The effort to chisel away at the state income tax has gained steam in the Centennial State. Can voters and Governor Polis pull it off?

When an interviewer recently asked Colorado's Democratic governor Jared Polis what the state's income-tax rate should be, he answered without hesitation: "It should be zero."

For many Coloradans, this came as no surprise: The effort to chisel away at the income tax has already gained steam in the state. Last year, voters reduced the tax with Proposition 116 — a ballot initiative that brought the rate from 4.63 percent to 4.55 percent. The Denver-based Independence Institute, where I work, led last year’s rate-reduction campaign, through its issue committee, and plans to advocate another tax cut next year. Yet, for reasons discussed …