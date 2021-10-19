Cruz Defends Senate-Nomination Blockade over Biden’s Russia ‘Capitulation’

In an interview with NR, the Texas senator fires back at smears from the White House, Senate Democrats, and the media over his stand against a Russian pipeline.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden’s refusal to stand in the way of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline has earned him rebukes from America’s Eastern European allies and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle. Biden and his team agree with the critics’ central objection — that it’s a malign influence project that will increase the Kremlin’s leverage over its neighbors. But they argue that imposing tough sanctions on the pipeline, which runs over 750 miles under the Baltic Sea to Germany, would anger Berlin.

Quite possibly the only person with the leverage to force the administration to change its stance is Ted …