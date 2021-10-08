Democrats Are Close to the COVID Trap

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this week, the director of NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that it was, at this late stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, “too soon” to predict or plan for Christmas gatherings. He also implied that vaccinated parents should be masked around their unvaccinated children.
The next day, he went out and claimed (falsely) that his remarks had been taken out of context. He said into the camera that you should have your festivities with your families. “I will be spending Christmas with my family,” he explained. “I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people, who are protected, to have a good, normal …
Something to Consider
If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon. Your contribution is vitally important to helping us fulfill our mission and strengthens our voice as we hold the Left accountable during this critical time.