Democrats’ Phony Solution to Our Real Economic Problems

Spending obscene amounts of taxpayer cash on progressive constituencies won’t cure what ails the American economy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n spite of a generally friendly — and, indeed, often prostrate — press, President Joe Biden did not get much of a honeymoon. In an age of low expectations, Biden manages to underperform.

When he came into office, the economy already had roared back from its COVID-induced interruption, and the vaccine rollout had Americans giddy at the possibility that the epidemic was behind us. It is not the Biden administration’s fault that the Delta variant has since ravaged the country, but there is a sense, far from unfair, that President Biden was dealt a pretty good hand and hasn’t made much …