Democrats Propose More Welfare for Immigrants

Their plans for an enhanced child tax credit amount to a guaranteed income for parents.

he most expensive provision in the reconciliation bill is the new, enhanced child tax credit (CTC). For families who pay no federal income tax, the new CTC provides a cash benefit of up to $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17 — more than twice the amount that families can receive from the old "additional child tax credit" (ACTC) that the CTC would replace. The new program also would do away with the old ACTC's work requirements, making it very much like traditional cash welfare. The New York Times wrote that it …