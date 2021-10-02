NR PLUS Law & the Courts

DOJ Inspector General’s Report Exposes a Broken FISA System

By
Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 15, 2021. (Graeme Jennings/Reuters)
The FBI, which frequently fails to follow procedure, really shouldn’t be monitoring foreign agents.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ustice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz has issued another report on the FBI’s egregious exercise of its national-security surveillance authority under FISA — the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Let’s recap how we got here, recovering some of the history I laid out in March 2020 in arguing, as a longtime FISA critic, that the system should be ended, not mended.

The FBI performed disgracefully in targeting the Trump campaign as a clandestine agent of Russia based on gossamer suspicions. As I further detailed in Ball of Collusion, the flimsy evidence on which it relied was largely generated by the Clinton campaign, in

