Drug Liberalization and Legalization: Tread Cautiously

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I f cannabis is legalized, should all drugs be?”
That is the headline question presented in the most recent installation of “The Argument,” a New York Times podcast hosted by Jane Coaston. Fortunately, the dopey headline is not a very good summary of the conversation, which is thoughtful and useful. If there is someone out there who believes that the liberalization of marijuana laws around the country presents a per se case for the legalization of all drugs (whatever it is “all drugs” might hope to mean), I have never been able to dig him up, and neither, apparently, has the New …
Something to Consider
If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.