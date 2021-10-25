Dune Is a Beautiful, Faithful Tease

Denis Villeneuve has brought Frank Herbert's vision to life . . . er, half of it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast month, I asked a question: Will director Denis Villeneuve capture the greatness of Dune? Writing in advance of the release of Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic, I wondered if the film, which I have been anticipating for years, would end up as the masterpiece that the talent involved, both behind the camera and in front of it, suggested it could be. Having now seen Dune, I am pleased to report that the answer is, for the most part, yes — with one major caveat.

Here’s a brief summary for those of you who have somehow missed my …