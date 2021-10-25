Experts Demand Our Silence While They Experiment on Us

Fauci-funded researchers ‘de-barked’ tortured beagles, just as Big Tech has silenced nonconformists.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H aving your name associated with images of puppies in unbearable pain seems pretty bad. So it’s safe to say it’s been a pretty bad week for Dr. Anthony Fauci. A bipartisan group of congressmen wants to hold hearings on $375,000 of taxpayer money that the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases invested in scientific research in which Tunisians drugged beagles, locked them up, and had sand flies peck at them and deposit larvae on them. The beagles were “de-barked” — a term I can never forget now. It means that their vocal cords were snipped, to spare Tunisian ears. …