NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Experts Demand Our Silence While They Experiment on Us

By
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a press briefing at the White House, April 13, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
Fauci-funded researchers ‘de-barked’ tortured beagles, just as Big Tech has silenced nonconformists.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H aving your name associated with images of puppies in unbearable pain seems pretty bad. So it’s safe to say it’s been a pretty bad week for Dr. Anthony Fauci. A bipartisan group of congressmen wants to hold hearings on $375,000 of taxpayer money that the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases invested in scientific research in which Tunisians drugged beagles, locked them up, and had sand flies peck at them and deposit larvae on them. The beagles were “de-barked” — a term I can never forget now. It means that their vocal cords were snipped, to spare Tunisian ears.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

The Blue-Collar Boom

The Blue-Collar Boom

In the rush to usher in the 'future of work,' we prematurely signed blue-collar America's death certificate. Now we’re reckoning with the cost of our mistake.