Fareed Zakaria’s Bad Middle East Advice, 20 Years Later

We probably won’t get Zakaria to recant his poor post-9/11 advice two decades later. But that doesn’t mean we have to listen to it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wenty years have passed since Fareed Zakaria got nearly everything wrong about Islamism, Afghanistan, and al-Qaeda in the pages of Newsweek. With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 behind us, it’s now time to reflect on the damage inflicted by two decades of Zakaria’s obsession with discovering how to change America to prevent future attacks.

Zakaria’s influence on foreign policy is undeniable. In 1992, he was named managing editor of Foreign Affairs. By 2001, he was editor of Newsweek International and later went on to edit Time magazine. He has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic Monthly, Slate, …