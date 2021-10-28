NR PLUS Education

Government Pre-K Means Government Indoctrination

By
President Joe Biden visits a pre-Kindergarten class at East End Elementary School to highlight the early childhood education proposal in his Build Back Better agenda in North Plainfield, N.J., October 25, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
The brainwashing of three-years-olds is a high price for ‘free’ child care.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he breathtakingly expensive Democratic Party plan to use a rare budgetary trick known as “reconciliation” to sneak through a massive change in how children are raised in this country deserves more attention than the mere shrugs and acquiescence it is getting. Republicans in Congress, and whatever sane Democrats remain, should think carefully about what happens next if we finally get the much-touted “universal pre-K,” or to be a bit more descriptive, “federal management of childhood starting at age 3.”

Recall what Silicon Valley just did to us by supplying us with tantalizing, addictive products for no cost. We’ve just now realized

