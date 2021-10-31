Halloween Needs a Grinch

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hough I’d love to agree with the sentiment expressed by Anne of Green Gables — “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers” — recently, I’ve come to wish we could skip the month altogether. Or at least its most prominent holiday, Halloween. Instead of enjoying potted mums, hay bales, and glorious leaf colors, Americans of late seem determined to fill their neighborhoods with all manner of tacky, trashy decor. We must turn our lawns into graveyards, pull skeletons out of our closets, and waste untold amounts of money on inflatable abominations. For a whole month …
Something to Consider
