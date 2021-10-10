Hate-Speech Laws Have Never Worked

If the only way to stamp out illiberalism is through authoritarian and illiberal means, maybe it’s not the speech that’s the problem.

Anti-Semitism has exploded in Europe. Not only in Eastern and Central Europe, where few Jews still reside, but in allegedly enlightened liberal democracies of Western Europe, where violent attacks against Jews — often linked to "anti-Zionism" — aren't merely rampant, they often go unpunished.

If you only read establishment media, you might be under the impression that this trend is primarily the work of angry authoritarian ethnonationalists. And certainly, they’re part of the problem. But, as one EU study found, among the most serious incidents of anti-Semitic harassment in the EU, 31 percent include someone the victim did not know, and …