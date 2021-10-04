Hillary Clinton, Conspiracy Queen

Two of the most corrosive dirty-tricks schemes in modern American history lead right back to her.

'T here's always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics," former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told Jennifer Senior at The Atlantic Festival recently. "But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh, and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the Internet just put it on steroids."

It’s true, no doubt, that democratized media exacerbates the worst (and best) of human tendencies. Yet, it is quite jarring to hear this complaint coming from a person …