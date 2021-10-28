How Government Stands in the Way of Infrastructure Improvements

Since 2005, BNSF has been willing to spend millions to make port operations at Los Angeles/Long Beach more efficient. It’s been stuck in a regulatory quagmire.

To handle the deluge in goods Americans have purchased, the country needs more logistics capacity. That's especially true at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where powerful unions and outdated trade policies have combined to produce two of the least efficient major ports in the world.

BNSF, the largest freight railroad in North America, proposed the Southern California International Gateway (SCIG) project in 2005. The SCIG was to be a modern intermodal rail yard within four miles of Los Angeles/Long Beach. BNSF’s existing rail yards are near downtown Los Angeles, about 25 miles away from the ports. BNSF was …