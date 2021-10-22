Is Europe Wrong? Or Are We?

European countries aren’t vaccinating their five-year-olds, and they’re taking off the masks.

The United States is weeks away from rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as five. And yet, even after it is rolled out, children will still be masking in schools. "We're going to continue to recommend masks in all schools, for all people in those schools," said CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

This brings up lots of questions. If not when vaccines become available to children, then when? When a certain number take them? When they get boosters six months later? Given that unvaccinated children are demonstrably safer from COVID than are vaccinated adults who often live and work without …