January 6 Was No Hoax

Trump abused the trust of his supporters, and the result was a disgrace.

Was January 6 an insurrection or a hoax? The answer is obvious: Neither. But having set up this false choice, really a choice of two falsities, one long-esteemed conservative writer and editor would have us choose "hoax." The narrative built around January 6 was yet another piece in the long, lying resistance to Donald Trump and, by extension, to the "deplorable" voters who put him in power. So argues Roger Kimball.

Strangely, by the end of his essay, one suspects that the author believed an armed insurrection might have been justified. He predicts that historians “may well count the 2016 presidential …