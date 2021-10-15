Joe Biden’s Court-Packing Commission Tries to Have It Both Ways

The commission kicked the can again — just as it was designed to.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States exists solely for reasons of cynical political strategy. During the heat of the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised that if elected, he would study proposals to pack the Supreme Court. He did so as a dodge: endorsing Court-packing would be radical, unpopular, and inconsistent with his own strongly stated prior positions. But foreclosing the issue would depress progressive activists; it would also deprive Biden of a weapon with which to threaten the Court in order to intimidate the justices from standing impartially for the rule of written law. …