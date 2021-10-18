Kids in the Crosshairs of the COVID-Vaccine Battles

Children’s risk of serious illness or death from COVID, which is near zero, is less than the risk from an emergency-authorized vaccine, say many parents.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y ou do realize that we’ll never get out of this pandemic — the mortifications of daily life, the mostly useless non-pharmaceutical interventions, debates about masks, the random closures, and the increasing demands to see your papers or lose your job — if we make ending it conditional on every parent’s volunteering his toddlers for an emergency-authorized dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

If you think that it was a big lift to vaccinate everyone who is older than twelve, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

I’m not going to argue that you should or should not vaccinate your tiny, fragile loved ones. How could …