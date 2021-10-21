Liberals’ Defense-Spending Misdirection

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L iberals have tested many different talking points to make it seem as if their reckless ambitions to pass $6 trillion in new spending over the course of President Biden’s first year in office are actually quite reasonable. They’ve claimed, with debt as a share of the economy set to eclipse the World War II record, that deficits don’t really matter, and they’ve asserted that a $3.5 trillion spending bill actually costs zero dollars. Now, they are dusting off a golden oldie by trying to argue that their agenda pales in comparison to what we spend on defense.
Something to Consider
If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.