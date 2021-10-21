Liberals’ Defense-Spending Misdirection

Another dishonest attempt to make a reckless $6 trillion agenda seem reasonable.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L iberals have tested many different talking points to make it seem as if their reckless ambitions to pass $6 trillion in new spending over the course of President Biden’s first year in office are actually quite reasonable. They’ve claimed, with debt as a share of the economy set to eclipse the World War II record, that deficits don’t really matter , and they’ve asserted that a $3.5 trillion spending bill actually costs zero dollars. Now, they are dusting off a golden oldie by trying to argue that their agenda pales in comparison to what we spend on defense.

“It’s time to rethink …