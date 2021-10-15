Like Trump, Biden Will Regret Playing Savior

The fatal attraction of the imperial presidency.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t may well be the case, as Shakespeare had it, that “the King is but a man” and that “the violet does indeed smell to him as it doth to me,” but, if so, it is not entirely obvious that our presidents know it. As the years have progressed, Americans have come to expect their leaders to be national avatars, into whose wise hands we place our national destiny. And, alas, far from pushing back with a confused and humble “please don’t,” those leaders have been all too happy to acquiesce. President Trump vowed that “I alone can fix” because …