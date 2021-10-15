NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t may well be the case, as Shakespeare had it, that “the King is but a man” and that “the violet does indeed smell to him as it doth to me,” but, if so, it is not entirely obvious that our presidents know it. As the years have progressed, Americans have come to expect their leaders to be national avatars, into whose wise hands we place our national destiny. And, alas, far from pushing back with a confused and humble “please don’t,” those leaders have been all too happy to acquiesce. President Trump vowed that “I alone can fix” because …
Like Trump, Biden Will Regret Playing Savior
The fatal attraction of the imperial presidency.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
The Virginia Tech Super-Spreader That Wasn’t
Despite the COVID hysterics who warned you otherwise, a college-football game did not lead to a spike in positive cases.
After Altercation at Restaurant, Black Lives Matter Claims NYC Vaccine Mandate Is Being Weaponized
‘Black people are not going to stand by, or you will see another uprising,’ BLM NYC co-founder says at Monday protest.
Say, Where Is That Biden Regulation on Vaccine Mandates?
It's been three weeks since Biden's vaccine-mandate announcement, and businesses still don't have a concrete picture for how this will roll out.
Border Patrol Outraged by Biden's Scapegoating: 'He Just Started a War'
'I see the administration wants to fry our agents, he just started a war with Border Patrol,' said one agent.
Democrats Are Close to the COVID Trap
Will they allow their president to declare victory?
Durham Issues New Subpoenas in Probe of FBI Russia Investigation, Targets Clinton Campaign Law Firm
The grand jury subpoenas for documents were reportedly issued earlier this month.
The Latest
Youngkin Takes Slight Lead in New Virginia Gubernatorial Poll
The survey of 1,095 voters was conducted between October 11 and 13.
Justice Department to Ask Supreme Court to Strike Down Texas Abortion Law
It was not immediately clear when the DOJ will file a challenge to the law.
China’s Newly Elected U.N. Torture Committee ‘Expert’ Is an Evangelist for ‘Xi Jinping Thought’
Chinese diplomats celebrated Huawen Liu’s victory at the U.N., a boon to China’s efforts to get international organizations to justify its brutal policies.
British Lawmaker Fatally Stabbed at Meeting with Constituents
The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.
U.S. Will Permit Vaccinated Foreign Travelers to Enter Starting November 8
Friday's announcement comes days after the Biden administration said it would reopen land borders with Mexico and Canada.
Biden Admin Aims to Restore 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Next Month
The policy requires asylum-seekers who cross the southern border illegally to wait in Mexico before appearing in immigration court.