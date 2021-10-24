Lower Carbon, Higher Autonomy

Macron gets the case for nuclear power. Why doesn’t Biden?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are twin energy crises emerging on opposite sides of the country.

In New England, a dearth of pipeline infrastructure and storage makes the region dependent on natural gas delivered through less-efficient channels — and in winter, our Yankee friends are forced to rely on liquified natural gas imported from as far away as Russia, a bizarre situation for citizens of a country that is, after all, the world’s largest petroleum producer. Californians had enjoyed better pipeline service, but a recent accident on the Kinder Morgan pipeline interrupted the flow of gas from the Permian Basin, leaving them more vulnerable to …