NR PLUS Elections

McAuliffe Hires Marc Elias, the Left’s Most Toxic Legal General

By &
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Charlottesville, Va., October 28, 2021 (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Elias is infamous for using outlandish and racist legal arguments to contest GOP election victories and change election laws to benefit Democrats.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t shouldn’t surprise anyone that Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor and once the top fundraiser for the Clintons, would turn in desperation to Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer to possibly contest next Tuesday’s election.

Marc Elias is the legal mastermind most responsible for the left-wing push to subvert our democracy, overturn elections, and destroy election integrity. Jonathan Turley, a constitutional-law professor at George Washington University, tweeted last week, “There are a host of election lawyers but McAuliffe selected an attorney accused of lying to the media, advancing rejected conspiracy theories, and currently involved in a major federal investigation that

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest