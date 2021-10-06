Wes Anderson’s Strange Movie-Magazine

The French Dispatch has an amusing surface but no heart.

Wes Anderson loves The New Yorker, and he loves France (where he lives), so he set out to make a movie about both. Now showing at the New York Film Festival ahead of an October 22 theatrical release, The French Dispatch is cute but kind of dull. I'd call it a French disappointment.

This high-concept, low-key exercise in sustained drollery is an anthology of three unrelated stories about small-town French life, framed as features in the eponymous magazine, which is published as a supplement to a Kansas newspaper. There is also a shorter amuse-bouche that is meant as a cinematic adaptation …