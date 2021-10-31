NR PLUS Music

Lana Del Rey’s America

By
Lana Del Rey performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., in 2014. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
The Millennial musician does not resent the world she was born into; rather, she is captivated by it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A ll Lana Del Rey sings about is America. The six-time Grammy nominee, whose eighth album was released earlier this month, is the nation’s last great patriotic pop star. America used to captivate its musicians: From Frank Sinatra’s 1945 The House That I Live In — “The howdy and the handshake / The air a feeling free / And the right to speak your mind out / That’s America to me” — to Jimi Hendrix’s famous 1969 rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at Woodstock — “I’m American, so I played it. . . . I thought it was beautiful,” Hendrix

