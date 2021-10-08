The Second Amendment Needs Defending

Handguns at a gun store in Uniondale, N.Y., in 2013. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

NR has helped preserve this fundamental right.

If President Joe Biden had his way, anti–Second Amendment zealot David Chipman would already be implementing unconstitutional gun-control regulations as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. At National Review, we helped keep the pressure on, exposing the nominee’s numerous professional and ideological shortcomings. Kevin Williamson even nominated one of our own to fill the job.

This month, in fact, marks the 25th anniversary of NRO.

Take Charles Cooke, whose incisive historical and philosophical defenses of gun ownership have been must-reads for nearly a decade. Some of the highlights include a deep dive on civil rights and the Second Amendment, a piece expounding on how the right to bear arms has always been an individual right, a rebuttal to claims that gun ownership wasn’t meant to be a means of personal self-defense, and a feature explaining how gun ownership and popular sovereignty have always been inextricably linked. There are, of course, many others.

Charles is not alone in championing the Second Amendment. In recent months, I’ve written on how the 1619 Project has come for the Second Amendment, detailed how the United States is in midst of the greatest gun-buying binge in its history, and published a short history of Joe Biden’s dangerous, often preposterous, gun rhetoric. Michael Brendan Dougherty has reported on the ATF’s proposed efforts to turn 40 million Americans into felons and offered a defense of the AR-15 “cult.” Kevin Williamson has explained why a ban on semiautomatic rifles and handguns would not pass constitutional muster and called out gun-control advocates who fail to enforce laws that already exist.

Indeed, the political efforts to constrain and undermine firearm ownership aren’t going to stop anytime soon. Even now, liberals in blue states are making it virtually impossible for law-abiding citizens to purchase a handgun for self-defense, despite the legal victories of Heller and McDonald in the Supreme Court. Just as NRO kept readers informed about those cases, you can bet we’ll be all over another potentially historic gun-rights case that the Court has taken up for next term.

Just as NRO kept readers informed about those cases, you can bet we'll be all over another potentially historic gun-rights case that the Court has taken up for next term.