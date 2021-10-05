No Reconciliation Bill Could Be ‘Too Small’

But that hasn’t stopped Joe Manchin, Democrats’ self-styled defender of fiscal sanity, from letting his progressive colleagues pretend otherwise.

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) has announced that she is opposed to reducing the size of the Democrats' ever-protean reconciliation bill to around $1.5 trillion on the grounds that the amended number is "too small." In response, I would respectfully suggest that Representative Jayapal should get her head checked.

There is nothing “small” about a $1.5 trillion spending binge. It is, from any perspective, a colossal sum of money, and the fact that Representative Jayapal initially wanted to spend an even more colossal sum of money does not change this. Yes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez originally wanted a staggering $10 trillion in spending. …