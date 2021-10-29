NRPLUS Conference Call with Jim Geraghty and Michael Brendan Dougherty

On Thursday afternoon, Michael Brendan Dougherty spoke with Jim Geraghty on an exclusive, NRPLUS members-only conference call.

To kick off the call, Jim gave insight into how he prepares his daily newsletter, The Morning Jolt, as well as how he organizes and prepares information for various stories. The pair went on to discuss all things COVID-19, and throughout answered your fellow NRPLUS members’ questions. To start the discussion, Michael posed this to Jim: Do you now consider himself more hawkish or dovish on COVID-19 and Americans returning to normal life?

The pair explored and debated vaccine mandates, the efficacy and necessity of …