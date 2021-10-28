NR PLUS The Economy

On the Economy, Joe Biden Isn’t Even Trying

By
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal during a speech from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., October 28, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Is there anyone left in the White House who even notices the complete absence of pro-growth, pro-jobs policies?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t some point, you have to ask whether Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are even trying anymore on the economy. Or perhaps they have just internalized the theory that bad economic news increases demand for government spending and services, so why not just focus on capitalizing on that rather than doing anything to help?

Recent economic news has been grim, with bad news on a staggering array of fronts:

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Latest